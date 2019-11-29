Massillon/Avon, OSU/Michigan, Browns/Steelers – Big Football Games – will the weather cooperate?

If you are heading to the Division 2 high school football state semi final game tonight in Parma — bundle up — looks like it will be 37 degrees at kickoff – but fortunately no precipitation is expected. The Massillon Tigers take on Parma for the right to head to the State Championship game at Tom Benson HOF Stadium next week. The AultCare Stadium Show at 6pm on 1480 WHBC tonight. Kickoff is at 7:00pm. You can also listen online at whbc.com or whbcsports.com
PLUS – If you are planning to go to the Ohio State vs Michigan Game — could be a little messy. There will be a mixture of rain and snow at the noon kickoff in Ann Arbor tomorrow as the Buckeyes try to remain undefeated. Again, staying home? Listen on 1480 WHBC
AND let us not forget — The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday. It will be wet! A steady rain in the morning in Pittsburgh. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 56. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Dress accordingly!