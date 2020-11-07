Massillon Beats Perry, Wins Regional Title
It took the Massillon offense about an entire half and then some to get going in the Division 2 Regional Final against Perry, but once they got started the Panthers defense could not stop the Tigers, as for the second straight year Massillon crushed Perry in the playoffs 43-13.
Perry actually led 6-0 in the 2nd quarter after a 15 play, 85 yard drive that was capped off by a Joshua Lemon touchdown run, however the Panthers missed the extra point.
But on the very fist play from scrimmage after that Perry touchdown, Massillon quarterback Zach Catrone threw a 72 yard touchdown pass to Ohio State bound wide receiver Jayden Ballard, and with a successful PAT by kicker Alex Bauer, the Tigers led 7-6 going into halftime.
In second half it was all Massillon, as they scored on the opening drive of the 3rd quarter for a 14-6 lead and never looked back.
Catrone threw a perfect game, going 10 for 10 on the night for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns, all to Ballard.
Willtrell Hartson ran for 111 yards on 18 carries and scored twice.
Ballard finished with 7 catches for 150 yards and those 3 td’s.
Joshua Lemon was Perry’s offense, as he rushed for 190 yards on 34 carries and both Panther touchdowns.
For the Tigers:
-They are now (9-1) on the season
-It was their 9th straight win
-They won their 4th straight Regional Title
-They are now 16-2 all-time against Perry
-Last year they beat Perry in the playoffs 35-7
Next up for Nate Moore’s Tigers, a state semi-final battle with defending Division 2 State Champion Cincinnati LaSalle, who ended Massillon’s season a year ago in the D-2 State Title game.
It will be a 7pm kick off on Friday night, and early indications are it could be held at Marysville high school.
Perry’s season ends at (9-1).