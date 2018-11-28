Massillon Cheer Stops By The Mix 94.1 Studio By Gabe | Nov 28, 2018 @ 5:00 PM The Massillon Tigers cheerleaders and their coaches stopped by the Mix 94.1 studios to talk with Gabe about the upcoming state championship football game and give shout outs to the special people in their lives! Listen to their interviews here: https://www.mix941.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Massillon_Cheer_FINAL.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dummies Of The Day ‘Spongebob’ Creator Hillenburg Dead At 57 Are You Ready For It…Christmas, That Is… A City Block Is Up For Grabs in Akron Mariah Carey Gets Fans Into The Holiday Spirit Home Alone In Real Life!