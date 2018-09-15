Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry announced today that as of Friday the City is
no longer in discussions with Paramount Matrix Healthcare regarding the purchase or lease of the
former Affinity Medical Center. According to Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, “we have been
committed from the outset to explore all possibilities that lead to the revitalization of the hospital
campus. Paramount Matrix provided us with an aggressive proposal that was taken to Council along
with several other proposals. As Paramount’s proposal continued to be reviewed, it failed to meet
the necessary financial and legal obligations that would allow us to move forward.”
Because of the nature of these discussions, it is necessary and customary procedure to keep
redevelopment projects confidential until they are ready to be presented by City Council for the
public record. Therefore, limited information has been made available to protect the negotiation
process which is standard for economic development projects.
With the removal of Paramount Matrix, the City is moving forward in discussions with two other
proposals that have been submitted to City Council. Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry announced, “we
continue to review all of the options available to the City in our effort to explore all possibilities for
providing excellent medical services to the communities in Western Stark County.”
The post Massillon Ends Hospital Deal appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.