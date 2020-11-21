Massillon falls short in the state title for the third straight year
Massillon is a state runner-up now for the sixth time in school history. Akron Archbishop Hoban defeated the Tigers on Friday night 35-6.
Hoban senior QB Shane Hamm led the way with four touchdown passes in the ball. The Hoban defense also held Massillon under 200 yards of total offense.
Massillon never led in the ball game. They fell behind 14-0 early in the game and could never get back into it.
Massillon finishes the year with a 10-2 record. Hoban completes a 12-0 season. They have now won a state title on five of the last six years.