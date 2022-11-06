Massillon, Lake, Canton South And West Branch Playoff Locations

Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs.

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

Region 6

1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA

2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 15

4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field

2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field

2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium