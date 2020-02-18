Massillon Man Arrested After Car Fails them While Fleeing from Police
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pair of Massillon men are behind bars after leading officers on a car chase last evening.
Police say they were called to the scene of an undisclosed location for a reported gun theft. Just before they arrived officers noticed a car fleeing the area.
The vehicle ignored police when they attempted to stop them. However, the car chase didn’t last long. Police say the vehicle was in such poor condition the hood of the car popped off, forcing the two inside the car to pull over.
Brian Cuckler and Jacob Cottrell, the two men inside the car were arrested. The gun was later found inside the vehicle.