Massillon Man Facing Endangering Charges for Serious Injuries Inflicted on Small Child
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 2-year-old Massillon child is now with grandparents after having both arms and both legs broken, according to court records.
The then-boyfriend of the child’s mother is now in jail.
27-year-old Mark Toland was arrested Tuesday, charged with felony endangering children.
He’s held without bond and is being arraigned on Thursday.
The youngster’s mother is being sought.
She also faces charges.
Both were indicted by a session of the county grand jury.
The abuse occured early last year.