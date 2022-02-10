      Weather Alert

Massillon Man Gets 4 to 6 Years in Fatal Car-Motorcycle Crash in Perry

Feb 10, 2022 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Massillon man will do four to six years in prison in connection with an accident last summer that killed a motorcyclist.

Joshua Gibson was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and drunk driving charges.

32-year-old JoeAllen Meely of Canton was killed when his motorcycle was struck from behind on Southway Street SW in Perry Township.

