Massillon Man Gets 4 to 6 Years in Fatal Car-Motorcycle Crash in Perry
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Massillon man will do four to six years in prison in connection with an accident last summer that killed a motorcyclist.
Joshua Gibson was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and drunk driving charges.
32-year-old JoeAllen Meely of Canton was killed when his motorcycle was struck from behind on Southway Street SW in Perry Township.