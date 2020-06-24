Massillon Man Gets Up to 4 Years in Drowning Death of 2-Year-Old
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is going to prison for up to 4 years after pleading to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl last year.
28-year-old Christian Daniels had initially been charged with murder.
That’s when prosecutors believed Daniels had also abused little Tlaura Dotson, but both sides reportedly agreeing it was a case of neglect.
The youngster drowned at her Canton home on Shorb Avenue NW while in Daniel’s care in May of last year.
He was dating the child’s mother.