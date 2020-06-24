      Weather Alert

Massillon Man Gets Up to 4 Years in Drowning Death of 2-Year-Old

Jun 24, 2020 @ 5:06am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is going to prison for up to 4 years after pleading to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl last year.

28-year-old Christian Daniels had initially been charged with murder.

That’s when prosecutors believed Daniels had also abused little Tlaura Dotson, but both sides reportedly agreeing it was a case of neglect.

The youngster drowned at her Canton home on Shorb Avenue NW while in Daniel’s care in May of last year.

He was dating the child’s mother.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use