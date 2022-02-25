      Weather Alert

Massillon Man Joins ‘Saved by Belt’ Club Following Life-Threatening Crash Last Year

Feb 25, 2022 @ 6:52am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a testament to the life-saving function of the automobile seat belt.

Eric Purdy of Massillon joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Thursday.

Troopers sending the message that Purdy avoided life-threatening injuries by being buckled up while involved in a serious accident.

That accident on I-77 in Summit County last June.

Eric Purdy’s vehicle involved in I-77 crash last June (Courtesy State Highway Patrol)

There was a ceremony at the Akron post of the patrol on Thursday.

The patrol says their early data shows that 565 people were killed in Ohio in car crashes last year, where seat belts were available but not in use.

