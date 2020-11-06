Massillon Man Off to Prison in March Traffic Death Near Beach City
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Massillon man is headed to prison for four to six years for a traffic crash earlier this year that killed a Navarre man.
Kyle Neace pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide charges.
Prosecutors say he was impaired from marijuana use when he went left of center on Route 21 near Route 212 in Bethlehem Township, crashing head-on into another vehicle.
51-year-old Robert Parkerson was in the other vehicle.
He was killed in the March crash.