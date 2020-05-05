Massillon Police Break Up Classic Car Gathering Over Distancing Issues
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police were forced to disperse hundreds of car enthusiasts at the former KMart store Saturday afternoon, after people got out of their cars and began congregating.
The drivers cooperated with police.
The group had gotten together in the parking lot of 2600 Lincoln Way E for a cruise.
They’d been doing that for years, but police say they were not observing good social distancing.
Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry tells Massillon Live that gatherings of ten or more are not being permitted.