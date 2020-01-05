Massillon Police Look for Speedway Robber

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police are looking for the man who robbed the Speedway in the 900 block of Lincoln Way E on Sunday.
The store was hit at 3:30 in the morning.
Police say the man made serious threats when he passed a note along to the cashier.
Suspect description: a black male, 6’5″, 265-270lbs, 30-45 years of age, black coat, black pants, black hat, and white shoes.
If anyone has any tips leading to the identity of this male or knows who this male suspect may be, please contact the Massillon Police Department at 330-832-9811.
All TIPS are welcomed.