Massillon: Roofing Crew Spots Fire at Neighboring Home, Alerts Residents

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:52am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to a roofing crew working a few doors down, a Massillon couple is OK.

They were able to safely escape their burning home Thursday morning.

The crew saw the smoke pouring out of the house at the corner of Amherst Road and Shaw Avenue NE and alerted the pair.

Flames which were initially unseen above the kitchen area eventually spread to the entire kitchen, living room and to the roof.

Damage is over $50,000.

No injuries, no cause yet.

