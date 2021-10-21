Massillon Salvation Army Taking Christmas Assistance Applications
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Salvation Army has begun taking applications for Christmas Assistance.
Residents in Massillon-area zip codes 44614, 44646, 44647, 44648 and 44666 (Stark County Only) can register their children up to age 12..
Photo ID is required at time of pick up.
600 children received assistance last year.
The deadline is November 15.
Major Linda-Jo Perks says distribution is scheduled for December 17.
For more information, call The Salvation Army Massillon at 330-833-6473.