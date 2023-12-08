Massillon Santacon 2023 goes down Saturday, December 9th, 2023 and we had the organizer of the annual event Matthew Heck in studio to talk about the big day. The event goes all day and night and gives you the chance to put on your Santa suit or any other holiday garb and make new Christmas memories in the heart of Tiger Town. The Sangria Stand and Downtown Heck’s Taproom along with most other businesses downtown will be having drink specials, holiday attractions and will be rolling out the red carpet for the many big men in red.