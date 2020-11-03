      Weather Alert

Massillon School District Purchases Food Truck

Nov 3, 2020 @ 4:23am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon City Schools have come up with a unique solution to get meals to the 17-percent of students learning from home.

They applied for grant money enabling them to buy a food truck.

The recently-delivered truck enables the district to deliver hot meals and staples to about a dozen locations several times a week.

It’s the typical food truck with a stovetop, refrigerators and freezers inside.

They’re looking at how to expand the service throughout the community.

