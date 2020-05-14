Massillon Title Office to Reopen Monday
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the state of Ohio continues to reopen, the Massillon title office has announced when it plans to start back up again.
The office, located at 1972 Wales Road NE will be open for the public to provide individual titling needs starting Monday, May 18. Office hours will be from Monday until Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A press release from the Stark County Clerk of Courts says the North Canton Title Office is already opened and available to the public as well.
The Stark County Clerk of Courts tells WHBC News that dealer services will continue to only be handled through drop-offs at the Canton office, which is located at 110 Central Plaza S., Suite 160.
While facial coverings are not required by Governor DeWine, the Stark County Clerk of Courts strongly recommends that citizens wear facial coverings while conducting business in their offices. All employees will be wearing facial coverings covering up to help protect the public.