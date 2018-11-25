Massillon Wins, Next Up State Title Game

The Massillon Tigers used a strong defense and a pounding running game to beat Winton Woods in the Division 2 State Semi-Finals 41-20 to move on to the Division II State Championship. The game will be Thursday, November 29th at 7:30pm at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Head coach Nate Moore and the Tigers will take on the defending D-2 Champion Akron Hoban Knightas.

We will have the game for you on 1480 WHBC and WHBCSports.com along with pre and post game coverage.

Be sure to stay tuned to WHBC for all of the State Finals action.

And GO Tigers!