Massillon Woman Charged for Hitting Officer
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon woman received multiple charges today in Municipal court after allegedly striking a police officer over the head yesterday afternoon. Police say 19 year old Halekay Sneed is charged with assault and underage consumption. She is accused of hitting a police officer in the head when authorities arrived to investigate a domestic complaint. Sneed was released after posting $5000 bond. She is due back in court in October.