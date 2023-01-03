Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge

January 3, 2023 4:41AM EST
Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend.

Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records.

Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77 in Bethlehem Township early Saturday morning.

She refused a field test and faces a felony-level OVI count.

Auble is expected to appear in Massillon Municipal Court this week.

