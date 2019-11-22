Massillon’s Longwell And McKinley’s Wattley Take Home Top Honors

News-Talk 1480 WHBC’s 75th anniversary high school football awards banquet was held Thursday night at Skyland Pines in Canton.
1480 WHBC afternoon drive co-host Kenny Roda, of the Kenny and JT show emcee’d the event, while the keynote speaker, who addressed the over 250 people in attendance was former Youngstown State and Ohio State 5-time National Championship winning head football coach and current president at Y.S.U. Jim Tressel.
Coaches and players from the 19 high schools that WHBC covers were in attendance and were honored for their achievements this season from: Team MVP’s, the All-County Offense and Defensive teams, the Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship award and the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement award.
The 4 major award winners were:
Stark County Coach of the Year – Marcus Wattley – Head Coach – McKinley
Stark County Player of the Year – Aidan Longwell – QB – Massillon
Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award – Chris Phillips – NT – Alliance
Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award – Logan Bergert – OL – Canton South
Congratulations to all of the athletes who were honored for their outstanding efforts both on and off the field this season!