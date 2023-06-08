Matchbox Twenty just might give you the VIP treatment — if you support their favorite cause

Matchbox Twenty has a great offer for one lucky fan: a VIP trip to their concert in Long Island, New York, complete with hotel, airfare, front-row seats and more. All you need to do to win is donate money to help sick kids.

The band has teamed up with Prizeo for a sweepstakes to raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. If you donate 10 bucks, you’ll get 100 entries. The more money you donate, the more entries you get, and the more money you donate, the more incentives you’ll receive.

For example, if you donate $300, you’ll get 3,000 entries, plus an autographed vinyl LP of the band’s new album, Where the Light Goes. If you cough up $2,500, not only will you get 6,000 entries, you’ll also receive a personalized video from Rob Thomas.

As for the grand prize, well, if you win that, you and a guest get round-trip airfare to New York and a two-night hotel stay. You’ll catch Matchbox Twenty’s July 18 performance at Jones Beach in Long Island with front-row seats, VIP access to soundcheck and a preshow Q&A, a personalized plaque, a photo with the band, a special merch package and a signed copy of Where the Light Goes.

You’ve got to donate by June 29 to enter; the winner will be drawn on June 30.

