Mathematician Couple Makes Wedding Party Do Math Problems

A bride and her future husband, who are both mathematicians, have come up with an interesting plan for their guests to figure out where they will sit.

On the bride’s Facebook page she posted that guests would have to solve a math question before they could sit down and enjoy their meal.

The bride says that many of the guests have a “research-level” background and the question that they get will be based on their own research papers.

Now, once this screenshot hit the internet, one person said their “immediate RSVP would be no.” Others thought that the idea is pretty cool and wouldn’t have a problem with it at all.

Here is the image from Reddit:

What do you think about the idea of people having to do a math problem in order to sit down? If you had to have guests do something at your wedding in order to sit down what would it be?