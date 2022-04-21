      Weather Alert

Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Will Write And Star In Film About Nike Signing Michael Jordan

Apr 21, 2022 @ 3:41pm

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are getting back together to write and star in a film about Michael Jordan’s Nike deal.

Affleck is set to direct the film and star as Nike founder Phil Knight while Damon will portray partner Sonny Vaccaro.

The film will chronicle Nike’s pursuit of a young Michael Jordan that would lead to a deal that would change the company forever.

No word yet on who would play a young Michael Jordan.

Who should play Michael Jordan in this film? Do you think this would be an interesting movie?

