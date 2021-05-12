Mattel Launches Toy Takeback Program
If you’re looking to give those Barbie and Ken dolls up, Mattel has just launched a toy takeback program that will ensure your old toys get put in a good home. Mattel Playback is designed to “recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products,” said a Mattel spokesperson.
Just in case you have toys you’d like to recycle you can go online to print out a shipping label, pack your toys, and then mail the toys back to Mattel. The goal of the program is to help the company use more recyclable products. Right now, the program accepts Barbie, Matchbox, and Mega toys for recycling.
Are you willing to part ways with your Mattel toys? What do you think about this program?