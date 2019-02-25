Matthew McConaughey Joins Snoop Dogg On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ By Gabe | Feb 25, 2019 @ 3:55 PM Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg are in the latest edition of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. The two not only share a love for the “high life” but they also share a love of Willie Nelson music. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Average Tax Refund Down $500 This Year You Can Now Rent a ‘Shake Shack’ Truck for Parties Dove Is Offering Dads $5,000 Parental Leave Grants JaRule Turned A Halftime Show Into A Fyre Festival Hugh Jackman Reportedly Working On ‘Greatest Showman’ Sequel The Infamous Wine Purse Now Comes With TWO Spouts