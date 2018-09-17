Matthew Perry Has Been Hospitalized all Summer?!

Matthew Perry just revealed to fans that he has been in the hospital…. for three months! The star revealed this information by a tweet he sent out from his Twitter account:

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

We know that a little while ago, Perry was admitted to the hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. We aren’t sure if he has been in the hospital due to complications from that procedure, or if something else happened! luckily, it seems the star is headed home!

We <3 you Matthew Perry! We wish you a speedy recovery!