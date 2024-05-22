Matthew Perry’s Death Still Being Investigated

Source: YouTube

The LAPD and DEA are still working together to investigate the death of Matthew Perry, who passed away at 54 in October from the effects of ketamine. They started the investigation in December, also enlisting the U.S. Postal Inspector to determine the source of the ketamine.

It’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to look into the cause of drug-related deaths of celebrities, as suppliers have been held accountable in the past. The people who supplied counterfeit oxycodone to rapper Mac Miller (causing his 2018 overdose death), and a drug dealer responsible for supplying actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin (leading to his death in 2021) have previously been charged in those deaths.

