Matthew Perry’s Memoir #1 Seller, TBS Plans Chandler Episode Marathon

November 1, 2023 12:03PM EDT
Matthew Perry’s 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, has again taken the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list after his tragic sudden death at 54.

Many have been sharing a passage from the book where he talks about a moment he says he felt “the presence of God”.

By many accounts, he had been doing much better and overcoming his struggles.

TBS is also honoring Perry with a marathon of “Friends” episodes focused on his character, Chandler Bing. It starts this morning (Novermber 1) and features different episode collections Thursday and Friday.

 

As more details emerge, we learn that his assistant returned from getting groceries to find him submerged in the hot tub. The assistant got his head above water, and first responders say he wasn’t in the water for very long. An official cause of death is yet to be determined.

