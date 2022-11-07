Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘Mattress Mack’ Won The Biggest Sports Bet In History

November 7, 2022 8:16AM EST
Share

Texas furniture kingpin Jim McIngvale aka, ‘Mattress Mack’, has won the biggest amount ever in sports betting history when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the World Series.  His $10 million bet paid off BIG TIME…to the tune of $75 million!  He claims most of the money will be going back to his customers. He ran a promotion that if you spent $3,000 or more at his store, you can get a total refund if the Astros won the series. He’s going to have some happy customers!

He’s been generous in other ways, not just to his customers. A year ago when a winter storm affected the area leaving so many without power, he opened his stores to serve as shelters.

Way to go!

Popular Posts

1

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
2

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
3

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
4

Home For The Holidays - Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2023
5

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”