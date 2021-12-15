      Weather Alert

Mayfield And Stefanski’s Among Latest Browns To Test Positive For Covid-19

Dec 15, 2021 @ 11:29am

After 8 Browns players tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 6 more tested positive on Wednesday and have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list along with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

If all of the players don’t test negative twice 24 hours apart before Friday afternoon, they won’t be able to play in Saturday’s 4:30pm game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.  Same for the head coach.

Here is the Browns official press release from today:

Browns make roster moves

 

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

 

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (5):

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

 

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

S Nate Meadors

 

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

 

Signed to practice squad (3):

TE Nick Guggemos

WR Alexander Hollins

T Elijah Nkansah

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Now Has Full Control Of Her Money
Tom Holland revealed how he messed up his Star Wars Audition on ‘Hot Ones’
Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran And Coldplay Will All Perform On “The Voice” Finale
Brad Pitt Finds It Hard To Date But “Wants To Find Someone Special”
Ed Sheeran Says His Daughter Gave Him Another Purpose In Life
Connect With Us Listen To Us On