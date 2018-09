Fans voted for a new condiment to be created by mixing Ketchup and Mayonnaise on Heinz’s website. The new condiment is being called “Mayochup,” and now fans have one more decision to make: what city will the condiment debut in? Brooklyn, Culver City, and Chicago are in the top three right now. Voting ended last night, so we should find out today which lucky city gets to skip the extra step of mixing the two condiments together!