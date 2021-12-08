Mayor: Angry About Light Up Incident, Says City Works Every Time to Keep Events as Safe as Possible
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei wants to assure area residents that if they attend an event in downtown Canton, that the city is doing its best to keep them safe.
In light of the holiday parade incident in Michigan, the city had even strengthened barriers at intersections.
They used vehicles instead of plastic saw horses at the recent Light Up Downtown.
The mayor said on 1480 WHBC’s Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook that he remains angry that a resident shot a gun in the air at the Light Up event.
34-year-old Quanita Cundiff of Canton faces charges.