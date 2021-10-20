      Weather Alert

Mayor: Canton/Amazon Relationship Goes Back 7 Months

Oct 20, 2021 @ 4:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When did the city of Canton first learn that Amazon was interested in building a fulfillment center in the city?

It goes back to March, when developers first approached city leaders.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says they immediately put together a team covering all aspects of the project including legal, building codes, safety and much more.

Foundation work is underway at the former Skyland Pines Golf Course property along Columbus Road NE.

The fulfillment center with its 1000 jobs will open sometime next year.

