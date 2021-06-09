      Weather Alert

Mayor: Charge Move ‘Disappointing’ For Civic Center, Fans, Local Businesses

Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:02pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says he’s disappointed with the decision to move the Canton Charge G League basketball team to Cleveland.

Bernabei says he had been looking forward to seeing some synergy develop between the team’s games and Centennial Plaza.

He says he met with the team’s owners, hoping to convince them to stay

They offered additional improvements to the Civic Center on top of the $1.7 million spent on the facility since 2016.

Bernabei says the decision was not based on any dissatisfaction with the city or the facility.

