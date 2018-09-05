Mayor Excited, Hopeful for New Hospital Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s been seven months since Massillon’s only hospital closed its doors, but the work that has gone on since that day should see those doors open again soon.

There’s a bold plan in place to reopen the closed Affinity Hospital in Massillon, and Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry believes it can work.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company Paramount Matrix told city council and community members Tuesday night that they hope to have Massillon Regional Medical Center open for business next month, providing emergency and urgent care services with more like surgeries and other specialty care activities to come later.

Catazaro-Perry says council must still approve the deal between the city and company.

That could happen next week.

