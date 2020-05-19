Mayor: Monumental 4th is Off for COVID 2020
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton announced Tuesday that the annual Monumental 4th Independence Day Fireworks display at the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is canceled.
Mayor Tom Bernabei passed along that information on Canton’s Morning News Tuesday morning.
Keep in mind the Memorial Day parade and events are also canceled.
But the mayor says veterans groups will fly flags and salute their fallen comrades at the corner of West Tusc and McKinley on Monday morning.