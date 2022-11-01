Mayor Names Interim Law Director

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new law director as of Tuesday morning.

City prosecutor Jason Reese is taking over the top spot in the department on an interim basis with the retirement of Krysten Bates Aylward as of Monday.

Later, the Canton-residing members of the Democratic Party Central Committee will vote on the ongoing replacement.

Reese has been part of the city’s legal team for 25 years.

Bates Aylward was Canton’s first female law director.