Mayor on Shootings: ‘Personally Horrifying’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Personally horrifying”: that’s what Mayor Tom Bernabei called Tuesday night’s three shooting incidents that left three people dead and three others injured.
The mayor called a press conference Friday afternoon in front of City Hall to provide an update on the investigations, where Police Chief Jack Angelo says they are getting tips and leads
We have the press conference at our 1480 WHBC Facebook page.
One of the victims from Tuesday night was 1-year-old Ace Lucas.
The department has video surveillance of three suspects in that killing.
Chief Angelo Friday said there were witnesses to the shooting deaths of Ronald Pleasant and Brandon Bush, so someone just needs to come forward and provide some information.
The chief says anyone with information can call 330-489-3144.
You can also anonymously text a crime tip: send your tip to Tip411 and begin the body of the text with the word “Canton”.