Mayor: Pavement Reconstruction for Easthill in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of North Canton along with a portion of Plain Township, with a major road project underway.
Mayor Stephan Wilder tells WHBC News that Easthill St SE is being completely reconstructed between Frazier Avenue and Westview Circle.
For out-of-town residents, you basically want to avoid Easthill between Market and Main.
The road is open to local residents, businesses and to Fieldcrest Estate.
It’s a three-month-long project.