Mayor: Sanitation Rates to Increase 12% at Year’s End

(1480 WHBC) – If you’re a City of Canton sanitation department customer, it appears it will soon cost you more to get the trash hauled away.

The administration is proposing that sanitation rates for city residents be increased from the current $17.85 a month to exactly $20.

That’s a 12-percent increase.

Rates for non-city residents and dumpster rates are also set to go up.

The effective date is December 30.

The department has been losing money over the last several years.

City council can oppose the increase, but Mayor Tom Bernabei tells Canton’s Morning News that he does not expect that to happen.