Mayor Very Happy With Snow Removal Effort

(WHBC) – Old Man Winter is definitely a formidable foe.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei knows that, and that’s why he’s heaping praise on the city’s snowplow crews for the efforts in clearing the streets after the snowstorm over the weekend.

“It is a great team effort, and my hat’s off to them,” the mayor said on with Canton’s Morning News.

“I think the city, from a snow-removal perspective looks as good as it’s ever looked.”

Bernabei says the city had 22 snowplows working around the clock.

He says he’s very happy with how quickly and efficiently crews cleared the main arteries and secondary streets.

He says plows continue to work on neighborhood streets and alleys.

Canton picked up around 8 inches of snow from the weekend storm.