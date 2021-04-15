McDermitt Gets Life Without Parole in Morgan Fox Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Jackson Township man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of Morgan Fox.
Jason McDermitt was sentenced Wednesday to life without the opportunity for parole after being found guilty of aggravated murder last week.
Fox family members provided victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.
The 29-year-old Plain Township woman was shot in the head as she got into her car to go to work in the 6000 block of Frazer Avenue NW in Plain Township.