McDonald’s Bringing Back Holiday Pie Dessert For Limited Time
This might be the best news you hear all day: McDonald’s is once again serving up Holiday Pie – for those who can get their hands on one.
The vanilla custard confection with a buttery, glazed crust that’s topped with rainbow sprinkles has been a seasonal treat since 2012.
However, McDonald’s rarely makes them available at all locations.
McDonald’s dished out a delicious update on Twitter: “We understand how much you adore our holiday pie. It won’t be long before it reappears.”
Is that a hint that the treat will be available in more spots this year?! Fans have their fingers crossed.
So far, the holiday pie has only popped up in Illinois, Oregon, and Texas.
What’s one hard-to-find holiday treat you wish you could get year-round?