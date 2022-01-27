      Weather Alert

McDonald’s Is Adding Famous Food Hack to its Menu

Jan 27, 2022 @ 9:04am

McDonald’s is finally adding several popular food hacks to its menu.

One is the Land, Air, and Sea. That is a Big Mac, Mc Chicken, and a Filet-O-fish in one sandwich.

Another is a Crunchy Double, which is a double cheeseburger with six-piece chicken nuggets and BBQ sauce on it.

There is also the hash brown McMuffin, which with be sausage McMuffin with a hash brown on it.

Items can be ordered at the drive-thru or through the app.

What is your go-to McDonalds order?

Popular Posts
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long
“A Christmas Story” Sequel Is Coming With Original ‘Ralphie’ Peter Billingsley
Demi Lovato Is Ending Their Pop Career And Returning To Rock Music
Kelly Clarkson is officially a step-grandmother
Connect With Us Listen To Us On