McDonald’s Is Adding Famous Food Hack to its Menu
McDonald’s is finally adding several popular food hacks to its menu.
One is the Land, Air, and Sea. That is a Big Mac, Mc Chicken, and a Filet-O-fish in one sandwich.
Another is a Crunchy Double, which is a double cheeseburger with six-piece chicken nuggets and BBQ sauce on it.
There is also the hash brown McMuffin, which with be sausage McMuffin with a hash brown on it.
Items can be ordered at the drive-thru or through the app.
What is your go-to McDonalds order?