McDonald’s Offering Up Chance At Free Food For LIFE

November 30, 2022 10:18AM EST
According to CNN, McDonald’s will start a new contest for a chance to win “free food for life.” Starting Monday, December 5,

every order completed in the McDonald’s app for at least $1 will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold Card. Three winners will get a special card that earns them free McDonald’s for life. Plus, each winner will get three extra cards to give away for a total of 12 cards being won.

 

What exactly does “free food for life” look like to McDonald’s? So glad you asked. If you win a McGold card, you are eligible for 2 meals per week for 50 years. If you want a shot, make sure you’re ordering from the app so you can that credit!

