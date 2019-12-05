McDonald’s To Begin Selling Holiday Sweaters And A Big Mac Bag In New Clothing Line
When french fries are life, sometimes you have to do more than just tell people, “I’m lovin’ it”. McDonald’s understands. The fast-food giant has just launched a clothing and accessories line featuring t-shirts with the restaurant’s nicknames, socks with fry prints, and a Big Mac shaped make-up bag. With the holidays upon us, there’s even a not so ugly Christmas sweater that shows off the golden arches. According to Delish, most prices are affordable. The bag runs $20, while a winter beanie is only $15.
Do you own an ugly sweater? What’s on it?