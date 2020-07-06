McDonald’s To Keep Dining Rooms Closed
Because of the COVID-19 case spike nationwide, McDonald’s has decided to keep its dining rooms closed. McDonald’s will not be opening any locations for in-restaurant dining for the next 21 days.
The fast-food giant is urging any franchisees that re-opened dining rooms to follow local regulations and possibly shut down the area to limit potential coronavirus spread. McDonald’s will continue to serve customers by drive-thru, takeout, and delivery. Have your local restaurants been told to close indoor dining again?